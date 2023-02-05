Texas House lawmakers read memorial resolutions in remembrance of 21 Uvalde shooting victims

Families of the 19 children and two teachers killed on May 24, 2022, were recognized through applause and a moment of silence.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — Lawmakers in Austin honored the Uvalde shooting victims and their families by reading 21 memorial resolutions.

Texas House Rep. Tracy King and his chief of staff have spent the past several months meeting with families of the Robb Elementary tragedy to help compose heartfelt descriptions of the victims.

It’s been almost a year since a gunman killed 19 children and two teachers. It took nearly 77 minutes for nearly 400 law enforcement officers to take down the teenaged assailant.

King attended the funerals of every child and teacher who died in the weeks after the May 24 shooting.

Families of the lost loved ones watched from the House gallery as King and other lawmakers read aloud excerpts of the memorial resolutions.

Applause for the families and a moment of silence followed.

“McKenna Lee Elrod. McKenna radiated love and kindness toward everyone. She was a natural leader. She never hesitated to help when asked,” King said.

“Irma Linda Garcia. She found great fulfillment with engaging with her students and helping to set them apart and towards higher education,” said Rep. Armando Walle.

“Annabelle Guadalupe Rodriguez. Annabelle possessed a kind and caring nature and she delighted in making videos with her sisters and showing off her dance moves,” said Rep. Christina Morales.

To view each resolution’s full text, go here.

