Texas State Sen. Gutierrez to announce 4 bills filed in response to Uvalde school shooting

Victims' families joined Gutierrez for a press conference Tuesday afternoon at the Texas State Capitol.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — State Sen. Roland Gutierrez, who represents Uvalde, has filed a series of bills in response to the tragic shooting at Robb Elementary School last May.

On Tuesday – the eight month anniversary of the shooting that resulted in the deaths of 19 children and two teachers – Gutierrez announced four bills that aim to reform the state's gun laws and push for accountability from law enforcement.

Gutierrez was joined Tuesday by the families of several Robb Elementary victims, as well as families of victims of 2018's mass shooting at Santa Fe High School in Santa Fe, Texas.

Today I am introducing four new bills & resolutions, all related to changes that #Texas NEEDS to make after #Uvalde, to be held accountable for their inactions. #txlege Posted by Senator Roland Gutierrez on Tuesday, January 24, 2023

Gutierrez said Tuesday that he will host similar press conferences weekly because it is a "process" as lawmakers "carve out pieces of legislation." Speaking to attendees, Gutierrez said that he and the families aren't asking for "the moon and stars" but rather "common sense" gun legislation.

State Sen. Sarah Eckhardt also spoke directly to the victims' families:

.@sarah_eckhardt speaks directly to the Robb Elementary School and Santa Fe High School School shooting victim’s families: pic.twitter.com/oHMRQzr0vr — Natalie Haddad (@natalieontv) January 24, 2023

Family members themselves also addressed attendees of the press conference.

"This was our first Christmas that our husband and I did not sit with our children to open gifts. Instead, we were locked in our room crying," said the mother of Xavier Lopez, a victim of the Uvalde shooting. "Xavier was the wild one who made sure everyone had a good holiday."

The sister of Irma Garcia, another Uvalde victim, detailed going to the city's community center on May 24. She was directed to wait while classes were bused over from Robb Elementary.

"For hours, I waited and waited and waited. And they never arrived," she said.

The families said that they have not had communication with Gov. Greg Abbott since before the holidays, when he visited Uvalde. They said he has not reached out otherwise. Meanwhile, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick's office has said he will meet with the families, but a date has not been set.

"Gov. Abbott, if you're listening, do something!" Gutierrez said during the press conference.

Natalie Haddad on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram