DPS readies to fire Texas Ranger already under investigation due to Uvalde response

UVALDE, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety is getting ready to fire a Texas Ranger already under investigation due to their response during the Uvalde school shooting, a source close to the investigation told KVUE on Friday.

According to a report from CNN, that Ranger has been identified as Ryan Kindell, who was notified Friday of the intention to terminate. Kindell was already suspended amid the investigation.

If the termination carries through, CNN reports he would the second member of the DPS to be fired since the May shooting at Robb Elementary. Meanwhile, as a Texas Ranger, which is a division of the DPS, he would be the highest-ranking officer who responded that day to face firing.

CNN reported that Kindell arrived at the school around 12 p.m. on May 24 and focused on feeding updates to his higher ranks.

Sources told CNN that he told investigators he had no discussions about options to breach the classroom, as a person with his title would have been expected to do. He also reportedly told them that his actions were "minimal."

