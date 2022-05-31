Texas barbers gather in Uvalde to cut hair for free

They said they just want to do their part to help.

UVALDE, Texas — Barbers across Texas are showing up in Uvalde, wanting to give back in the best way they can -- haircuts.

Organizers gathered in the town, saying their mission is personal.

Cookie Zamarripa grew up in Uvalde and is now a barber in Austin. She, along with other barbers and stylists from across the state, are in Uvalde to cut hair for the community, free of charge.

Barbers we spoke to said they just want to do their part to help.

"It's a feeling that you can't describe of how everybody is being unified," one of them said.

Another told us, "One of the guys I was cutting up -- we started joking around today. And it was just probably good for him, you know what I mean, just to start laughing and joking around. I just think that's like one of the main things about being a barber and being able to give back -- that comes with it."

Cookie said they cut hair all Monday until 8:30 p.m. She said she is going to attend a funeral for one of the students on Tuesday.