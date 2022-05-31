Teachers, parents protest outside of Sen. Ted Cruz's office, asking for gun law reform

"We certainly don’t believe that an 18-year-old just days after their birthday should be able to go out and buy an assault weapon."

AUSTIN, Texas — On Tuesday, protesters calling for gun law reform started at the AFL-CIO office, right across the street from the Texas Governor’s Mansion, and ended up right outside of U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz’s (R-Texas) office.

“The reason we picked Ted Cruz’s office is because Ted Cruz was the first one coming out saying that we should arm educators,” said Zeph Capo, president of Texas American Federation of Teachers.

Capo said they want gun law reform.

“We certainly don’t believe that an 18-year-old just days after their birthday should be able to go out and buy an assault weapon,” he said.

Dozens of educators and parents took to marching, hoping they can get Sen. Cruz to hear them.

“I’m an elementary school teacher. I teach third, fourth and fifth grade. I have those kids in my classroom – I can’t imagine,” said Tammy Conrad, who teaches at Round Rock ISD.

Conrad wants background checks and limits on what kinds of guns people can buy.

“I’m here to stand up for my students and my fellow educators,” she said.

A day after the shooting in Uvalde, Cruz went on Fox News and called for having one door at schools.

“Have one door into and out of the school and have that one door. And at that one door, armed police officers, at that door,” said Cruz.

A spokesperson for Cruz sent KVUE a statement, reading in part:

“From his School Security Enhancement Act to his Protecting Communities Act, Sen. Cruz has introduced numerous pieces of legislation to keep our kids safe by improving background checks and securing schools. Moreover, research has shown that the presence of police officers in schools 'decreases violent crime and disorder.'”