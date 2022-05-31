Gov. Abbott announces state of disaster for Uvalde

The disaster declaration will accelerate all available state and local resources, a news release says.

UVALDE, Texas — Governor Abbott has declared a state of disaster for the City of Uvalde, accelerating all available state and local resources to assist the community, the governor's office announced in a news release.

The declaration will also suspend regulations that would prevent, hinder, or delay necessary action in coping with the aftermath of the shooting at Robb Elementary.

"This disaster declaration frees up the many resources available through the State of Texas and local jurisdictions to continue providing much-needed support to all who were impacted and work in the community unencumbered by regulations unnecessary to respond to this tragedy," Gov. Abbott said in a statement.

With the declaration, the Texas Division of Emergency Management will continue using resources to respond to the disaster, including providing a temporary facility to be used as a family resource center serving members of the Uvalde community. This includes mental health services and other resources.

The Texas Health and Human Services Commission is working with numerous entities to offer support to the Uvalde community by providing a single access point for mental health services.

Members of the Uvalde community seeking mental health services can receive help right now through the 24/7 hotline, 888-690-0799.

