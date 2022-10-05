She's under investigation for her response to the Robb Elementary shooting. Now she's been hired by Uvalde CISD.

CNN first identified Crimson Elizondo as being among the first of 91 Texas troopers who arrived at the school on May 24.

SAN ANTONIO — A former Texas Department of Public Safety trooper reportedly under investigation for her actions while responding to the Robb Elementary shooting is now working as a police officer for Uvalde CISD.

CNN first identified Crimson Elizondo in body camera footage captured during the May 24 tragedy. She was among the first troopers to arrive at the school.

Six months later, she now holds the responsibility of protecting the same children who survived the shooting.

CNN also reports she's among the seven troopers subject to an internal investigation by DPS, related to the mass shooting. Families of the Robb victims took to social media Wednesday night in outrage following the report, with one parent tweeting "This is a slap in the f*ing face!!"

KENS 5 has reached out to the district for a statement; we will update this story when we hear back.

This is a developing story. Check back with KENS5.com for updates.

