Uvalde mayor: Robb Elementary to be demolished

Previously, we spoke to the father of Jacklyn Cazares, who wanted the school torn down; it's where his daughter was killed.

Example video title will go here for this video

UVALDE, Texas — Mayor Don McLaughlin confirmed Robb Elementary will be demolished, but did not say when.

He confirmed this at the Uvalde City Council meeting on Tuesday.

Previously, we spoke to the father of Jacklyn Cazares, who wanted the school torn down; it's where his daughter was killed.

"The kids and teachers, they shouldn't have to go back to that school. They're not gonna want to go back to that school," said Cazares.

His request echoes similar calls made by elected officials.

Rep. Tony Gonzales tweeted a few weeks ago that he was "working with many private and public partners to ensure no child will have to return to Robb Elementary." Congressman Joaquin Castro joined the push to rebuild Robb Elementary in Uvalde so students can have a new place to learn.

During that same meeting, cheers from the community rang out when the council unanimously voted to deny Councilmember Pete Arredondo a leave of absence from the governing body.

Mayor Don McLaughlin also called out multiple agencies for lack of, leaking information in shooting investigation. He also vowed to fight for the community.

Reading off a prepared statement, he told the crowd he was "fed up." The comment was made in reference to what he said is a lack of transparency after the mass shooting.