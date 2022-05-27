Psychiatrist debunks Gov. Abbott's claims about gun violence and mental illness

“Anybody who shoots somebody else has a mental health issue, period,” the governor said.

AUSTIN, Texas — The names of 19 children and two teachers are now on crosses. Memories of them is all that’s left. In a press conference, Gov. Greg Abbott said he talked to members of the community about what happened.

“The question was, what is the problem here? And they were straightforward and emphatic. They said we have a problem with mental health illness in this community,” said Gov. Abbott.

We spoke to psychiatrist and regional medical director of Mindpath Health, Dr. Elisabeth Netherton, to fact check this. Specifically, we asked about whether this quote was true: “Anybody who shoots somebody else has a mental health issue, period.”

Dr. Netherton said, “No. I think that’s by far an overly reductionist way to think of things. We know that people may have all sorts of issues to harm someone else. It’s not necessarily a mental health issue."

The decision to take these precious lives can be just that.

“Choices to harm someone else can come from our worldview, our experience, our role in the world, and we see this in our military, our service men and women, and police officers,” said Netherton.

According to a National Library of Medicine study, people with mental illness are more likely to be a victim of violent crime than the perpetrator.

“Most of our patients that we take care of are not a risk to other people,” said Netherton. “I think labeling this a mental health issue stigmatizes our patients, and really misses the point that this is a public health issue.”

One thing is for certain, it is an issue that will forever haunt the community of Uvalde.