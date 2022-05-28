Matthew McConaughey visits hometown of Uvalde after school shooting

McConaughey was born in Uvalde and visited his hometown to meet with members of the community.

SAN ANTONIO — Actor Matthew McConaughey visited his hometown of Uvalde Friday after the school shooting that left 21 people dead.

This comes after a gunman on Tuesday went into Robb Elementary building in Uvalde CISD and killed 19 children and two teachers. The gunman was shot and killed by police.

McConaughey was born in Uvalde and visited his hometown to meet with members of the community affected by the horrific tragedy.

Rep. Tony Gonzales (R-TX 23) tweeted a photo on Friday evening of the actor along with several members of the Uvalde community. "Appreciate Uvalde Native Matthew McConaughey helping us heal," Congressman Gonzales said in the tweet.

This week was a solemn reminder that evil exists in the world, but we will never let it break us. We’ll unite to be an even more powerful reminder that love never fails & together we can change things.



Appreciate Uvalde native Matthew McConaughey helping us heal. #UvaldeUnited pic.twitter.com/2LwZPbuVNX — Tony Gonzales (@TonyGonzales4TX) May 27, 2022

McConaughey has spoken out about the shooting as well.

“Once again, we have tragically proven that we are failing to be responsible for the rights our freedoms grant us,” he said in a Facebook post.

“The true call to action now is for every American to take a longer and deeper look in the mirror, and ask ourselves, ‘What is it that we truly value? How do we repair the problem? What small sacrifices can we individually take today, to preserve a healthier and safer nation, state, and neighborhood tomorrow?’ We cannot exhale once again, make excuses, and accept these tragic realities as the status quo,” the post continued.