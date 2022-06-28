H-E-B commits $10 million to help build new elementary school in Uvalde

“As we continue to mourn tremendous loss, I join with my family and H-E-B in working to ensure the Uvalde community can move forward from this tragic event."

Example video title will go here for this video

The announcement comes following the tragedy at Robb Elementary School where 19 students and two teachers were killed in a mass shooting back in May.

Last week, Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin confirmed Robb Elementary will be demolished, but did not say when.

The father of Jacklyn Cazares, whose daughter was killed in the shooting, wanted the school torn down.

"The kids and teachers, they shouldn't have to go back to that school. They're not gonna want to go back to that school," said Cazares.

H-E-B says it's working with stakeholders and other organizations on the development process.

"Our first store in Uvalde opened in 1959, and Uvalde people are our people," said Charles Butt, H-E-B’s Chairman, in a statement.

“As we continue to mourn tremendous loss, I join with my family and H-E-B in working to ensure the Uvalde community can move forward from this tragic event. Our children are this country’s future, and our schools should be a safe place where children can thrive and envision new possibilities.”

H-E-B says the new campus will offer state-of-the-art safety and security measures, along with enhanced educational offerings.

Uvalde CISD set up the Moving Forward Foundation to raise funds and assist with ongoing financial needs of the district. To donate, you can visit the Uvalde CISD Moving Forward website.