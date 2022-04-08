Hearing held Thursday over law enforcement response in Uvalde shooting

The senator who represents Uvalde is suing DPS over records about the law enforcement response to the Robb Elementary shooting.

AUSTIN, Texas — Senator Gutierrez is suing because he filed an open records request on May 31 asking for information about police presence and ballistics surrounding the Uvalde school shooting.

Senator Roland Gutierrez continues to seek answers about the DPS response or lack thereof during the Uvalde massacre.

A hearing Thursday in Travis County unfolded with Uvalde District Attorney Christina Mitchell on the hot seat.

She said her office will be investigating meaning "review of the conduct and behavior of individuals that were in that building, and examination of that and collective evidence of Rangers and FBI."

Mitchell says her office will review that information and "my review will be as to whether or not the investigation reveals elements of a criminal offense."

Mitchell says disclosures that have already happened have had a negative impact on her office's investigation.

She says the house committee report was inaccurate and said one witness changed her statement.