Grandmother of Uvalde shooter recovering in San Antonio-area hospital

The gunman shot her in the face before driving her vehicle to Robb Elementary School and attacking the students there.

UVALDE, Texas — Before the horrific shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde that killed 21 people, including 19 children, the gunman shot his grandmother in the face, authorities have said.

She was able to call police for help. But her grandson had taken off and crashed her vehicle outside the elementary school before running inside.

That's when the unimaginable began.

"Nineteen children lost their lives," Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said. "Two faculty members lost their lives." In addition, 17 people were injured.

But the gunman's grandmother is alive and receiving care at a San Antonio area hospital. She's 66 years old, and her name is Celia Gonzales.

KENS 5 spoke with the shooter's cousin, who as of Thursday was still sitting at Gonzales' bedside. The family says they have received ugly messages via social media.

KENS 5 is not reporting the name of the hospital where Gonzales is recovering.