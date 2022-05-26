Former APD chief talks police response at Uvalde school shooting

Art Acevedo said he believes a federal investigation should take place.

AUSTIN, Texas — On Thursday, Texas public safety authorities confirmed that they will be investigating the response time of Uvalde police officers amid reports of discrepancies about the actions authorities took in response to the shooting claiming the lives of 19 students and two teachers at Robb Elementary School.

Officials reported that the 18-year-old shooter was inside the school for more than an hour before he was killed by authorities. Authorities also said the teen walked in unobstructed and that it appeared the school door was unlocked.

Former Austin Police Chief Art Acevedo joined KVUE live on Thursday to discuss.

"Our tactics have changed ever since Columbine, and officers are now trained that when shots are ringing out, we get paid to put our lives on the risk and run towards the gunfire," said Acevedo.

He added that there are a lot of tough questions that need to be answered as to why it took so long for officials to breach the classroom in which the shooter barricaded himself. With multiple agencies responding, he said that also could have added to the confusion.

"There's there's lots of agencies at all levels of government," said Acevedo. "And it seems like you had federal agencies, state agencies, local agencies, county agencies. And so there's a lot of confusion."

He said that based on reports that he has seen, officials were waiting on a key to enter.

"Well, that key should have been available the entire time," said Acevedo. " And then the question that I would have is, were there windows? Was there another way to either breach or engage the suspect during that hour, because whether or not shots continued to ring out for that hour, we know for a fact we had a golden hour, this is a rural community, to get those kids, recover them, triage them and get them going to a treatment center and evacuate"

Acevedo said he hopes the State brings in federal investigators or an outside entity to investigate the matter.

"No matter what we end up determining, there's going to be a lot of mistrust in the report, and unfortunately the environment that we live in here in this country, and it's going to be a long time before we get all the answers," said Acevedo.

Watch the full interview here: