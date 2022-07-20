Five Texas officers directly engaged with gunman during Uvalde mass shooting, reports show

Officer-involved shooting reports indicate five officers were directly involved with the gunman and two of those were hurt while at the scene on May 24.

AUSTIN, Texas — Reports submitted to the Office of the Attorney General indicate that five Texas peace officers were directly involved or injured in the shooting of the gunman at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde the day of the mass shooting.

The officer-involved shooting reports submitted to the attorney general's office do not name the elementary school, but the address, time of incident and incident information match that of the shooting where 19 kids and two teachers were killed on May 24.

The officers involved included three from the Uvalde Police Department and deputies from the Uvalde and Zavala County sheriff's departments. Two officers, a 53-year-old and a 37-year-old, with Uvalde PD were injured, per the reports.

The reports said the two injured officers were involved at 11:38 a.m. Officers were reportedly grazed by fragments of building material at that time when the gunman fired at officers from classrooms 111 and 112, according to the Texas House committee report on the shooting.

More than an hour later, at 12:50 p.m., the deputies from Uvalde and Zavala counties were involved. It was at that time that a team of officers entered the classroom and killed the gunman, according to the Texas House committee report.

The other UPD officer was involved around 1:02 p.m. By that point, children were being moved from the room.

According to the committee report, more than 350 law enforcement officers from 23 agencies responded to the scene that day. Twenty-five UPD officers responded, along with 16 from the Uvalde County Sheriff's Office and four from the Zavala County Sheriff's Office. State and federal agencies also responded, but no OIS reports from those agencies were found.

KVUE has asked the responding agencies about the employment status of officers on the scene that day. UPD said 28 officers responded, which is three more than the committee report included. The department said 27 are still working and one was placed on administrative leave. None were terminated.

The acting police chief for UPD on the day of the shooting was placed on administrative leave pending an investigation into his actions on May 24, the Uvalde mayor announced on Sunday.

The Uvalde and Zavala County sheriff's offices have not responded.

