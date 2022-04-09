Central Texas schools encourage students, staff to wear maroon on Tuesday in support of Uvalde

Uvalde students are returning to class on Tuesday and local school districts are looking to show their support.

AUSTIN, Texas — School districts in Central Texas are encouraging students to wear maroon on Tuesday to show support for Uvalde.

Several local school districts, including Hutto, Elgin, Pflugerville, Round Rock and Hays CISD, along with others across the state, are encouraging people to wear maroon in support of students and teachers returning to school. Maroon is Uvalde CISD's school color.

Uvalde students are returning to class on Tuesday, Sept. 6 for the first time since the tragic shooting at Robb Elementary School where 19 students and two teachers were killed.

The school board delayed the start of the school year to Sept. 6, giving families and the district more time to prepare following the tragedy.

Students who went to Robb Elementary will not be returning to that building but will be going to different schools in the area. The elementary is set to be demolished.

