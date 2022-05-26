Austin vigil planned Thursday to honor lives lost in Uvalde, Buffalo

The event, hosted byiACT, will take place at St. James' Episcopal Church.

AUSTIN, Texas — Local organization iACT is hosting a vigil Thursday night to honor the lives recently lost in both Uvalde, Texas, and Buffalo, New York.

On Tuesday, an 18-year-old gunman opened fire inside an elementary school in Uvalde, killing 19 children and two adults. The suspect, who barricaded himself inside a classroom, was killed by authorities.

On May 14, 10 people were killed in another mass shooting at the Tops Supermarket in Buffalo. The shooting is believed to be racially motivated, as 11 of the victims were Black. The shooter was an 18-year-old white man.

Thursday's vigil is planned for 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. at St. James' Episcopal Church, located 1941 Webberville Road.

"Let us stand together in unity and channel our sorrow, pain, anger and love to do good together. We will be praying and commissioning people who will be acting for the end of gun violence, as well as holding space to grieve together," event organizers said. "We will also write letters for people to send to their legislators to demand sensible gun control."

The event will also be livestreamed here.

iACT, or the Interfaith Action of Central Texas, works with faith communities throughout the Austin area to cultivate peach and respect through interfaith, dialogue, service and celebration.