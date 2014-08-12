The latest employment data for August reveals that Texas added jobs at a faster pace than the rest of the nation over the past year.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Governor Greg Abbott proudly announced today that Texas has once again shattered its own records for job creation, solidifying its position as America's jobs leader.

According to a Facebook post, made by Governor Abbott, the latest employment data for August reveals that Texas added jobs at a faster pace than the rest of the nation over the past year.

"Texas continues to outpace the nation in job growth, and this is a testament to our pro-business climate, the hard work of our entrepreneurs, and the talent of our workforce," stated Governor Abbott. "In Texas, we prioritize the success of businesses because we understand that when businesses thrive, so do the people of Texas. Our consistent job growth, coupled with our investments in education, innovation, infrastructure, and workforce development, is paving the way for an even stronger Texas in the future."

The August employment data, released by the Texas Workforce Commission, unveils several significant milestones:

1. Total Jobs Surge: Texas reached an unprecedented high with a total of 13,979,100 jobs, as employers added 16,700 nonfarm jobs during the month.

2. Record-Breaking Texans Employed: Texas also set a new record for the number of Texans working, including both employed and self-employed individuals, at an impressive 14,489,000.

3. Largest Labor Force Ever: The state witnessed its largest labor force in history, with a staggering 15,111,900 individuals actively participating in the workforce.