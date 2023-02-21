Schwertner Farms mighty impact on the Williamson County community

The town of Schwertner may seem small, but the ripple effects from the Schwertner Farm is mighty and can be felt throughout the county and beyond.

Example video title will go here for this video

SCHWERTNER, Texas — Jim Schwertner and his family's ranch in Williamson County helps provide the local community with money flowing into the economy, providing jobs to fellow residents and more.

The town of Schwertner may seem small, but the ripple effects from the Schwertner Farm is mighty and can be felt throughout the county and beyond.

"I think it's kind of neat that, you know, he's one of the largest, if not the largest, cattle brokerages in America shortened itself as a small town," said Taylor Garoutte, banking center president of the R-Bank in Schwertner. "People need to work and it's a sense of ownership. It's how families develop their livelihood through their employment, their jobs. It's a very, very good thing."

Garoutte says the ranch supplies more than 100 jobs to the area and helps support the local economy.

"In addition to transacting on over 400,000 head of cattle every year, Schwertner's ranch also purchases $3 to $4 million of local corn," Garoutte said. "They're everywhere around us. There's either pastureland or, you know, road crops. And it's important that, you know, what's growing here sells here and helps boost our economy."

The beef and cattle industry brings in a large amount of money to Williamson County. In 2022, more than $25 million in agricultural production was earned in the county.

"We're talking real money to the economy. And it's I mean, it's significant. It's important to what Williamson County does," said Williamson County Commissioner for Precinct Four Russ Boles.

Boles explained that agriculture has deep roots throughout the county and it trickles down into the ethos of the residents that live there.

"You know, it's not just the economy and it's not just the jobs, but it's also responsibility that's being taught. And like I said, it's a way of life. It's a very important way of life, too," Boles said. "I don't know that there were a lot of people operating like Jim Schwertner before Jim Schwertner started doing it. So not only is it a, you know, indispensable position, but it's something that he almost helped create."

The Schwertner family has been leading the charge both in the ranching business and in other ways to benefit the county.

"They've been around forever. And I want to say it was his grandfather that actually started short your state bank, which was actually across the street," said Garoutte.

Jim Schwertner's grandfather, Adolph Schwertner, founded the First National Bank of Schwertner in 1912. In 1978, Jim Schwertner purchased the majority of the shares for the bank and turned into a state-chartered bank. Additionally, the name was changed to Schwertner State Bank.

The new building went up in 2006, and in 2015, the bank changed hands in ownership. The bank's name was later changed to R-Bank.

"Jim Schwertner is you know, he has been a community leader for a long time. And he has made some great choices as far as business wise. And, you know, he's earned his spot in the land that he has," Boles said.

In addition to everything that Jim Schwertner has provided to the city after his namesake, he also volunteers with local schools and agricultural organizations. One of the other organizations he participates in is a national aviation organization due to his love of aviation.

The farm itself also has some Hollywood acclaim! Temple Grandin, a movie about an activist that revolutionized the practices for the humane handling of livestock on cattle ranches and slaughterhouses, was filmed at Schwertner Farms.

Furthermore, two commercials were filmed at the farm! One was featured in the Super Bowl commercials and the other was for Wild Turkey, a whiskey company, which starred Matthew McConaughey.

Eric Pointer on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram