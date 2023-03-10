New evidence released by House investigators after Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s acquittal

In the memo, House impeachment managers said it didn't present the evidence during the trial partially because of time limits.

AUSTIN, Texas — House investigators have released new evidence that wasn't presented during Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's impeachment trial.

The investigators originally disclosed the information late Monday night but then took it down from the website to remove Paxton's personal information. They said the information was released in an effort to be transparent.

In the information, emails between Nate Paul and a contractor performing work on Paxton's home were included, showing a discussion about plans and schedules.

The allegations against Paxton included that he received a home remodel in exchange for helping Paul while under an FBI investigation. It also includes a chart of Uber rides that Paxton is accused of taking to visit his mistress, which were paid for by Paul.

There's also a transcript of closed-door conversations between attorneys for the mistress, Laura Olson, and Paxton's legal team, with Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick, who was the presiding officer, in which Olson's attorney asserted that she would plead the Fifth on the stand.

In the memo, the House said it didn't present the evidence during the trial because of time limits and because some of the witnesses also said they planned to invoke their Fifth Amendment rights.

KVUE reached out to Dan Cogdell, one of the attorneys who presented Paxton. He said that the time to have presented all of this information was during the trial. Cogdell also said he has moved on and suggested the House impeachment team do the same.

