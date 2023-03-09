Central Texans give insight about what they think of Ken Paxton's upcoming impeachment trial

The senate trial for the suspended Texas attorney general is set to start on Sept. 5.

AUSTIN, Texas — The impeachment trial for suspended Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is set to start on Tuesday, with allegations of corruption, bribery and abuse of public trust set at the center.

The suspended attorney general faces 20 articles of impeachment, although the Texas Senate will only focus on 16.

It's a trial that has many Texans talking.

Some people KVUE spoke with believe it's a trial that will define the state government and may not work in their favor.

Kathleen Houser, who lives in Houston, calls the trial a "witch hunt," and thinks the slew of charges raise a red flag.

"There's so many charges that a lot of them will be dismissed, and then what? You lose credibility because you're dismissing so many of the charges," Houser said.

She added, "I don't think he's a saint. I think there's things we need to look at, but with all due respect, all politicians should be looked at."

For Austin resident Kerry Cook, she is glad it is being pursued so Texans can get to the bottom of what is happening with the state's top law enforcement officer.

"I think it's embarrassing for the state of Texas," said Cook. "It's justified for everyone who breaks the law."

Some Texans aren't fully aware of what is happening. A new poll from the Texas Politics Project at the University of Texas at Austin gives a more in-depth look into how Texas voters feel about the proceedings.

Out of 1,200 people surveyed, 47% think Paxton should be removed from office, while 18% disagree. Thirty-five percent of Texas voters admitted they don't know or don't have an opinion.

When it comes to polls within the political party, 71% of self-identified Democrats think Paxton should be removed from office, compared to only about a quarter of Republicans.

