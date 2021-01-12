This year KVUE turns 50, and we’re looking back on Austin's defining news stories

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is celebrating its 50th anniversary on air and, all month long in December, we'll share some of the biggest stories we've covered over the years.
Starting on Dec. 1, KVUE will share these stories in the 10 p.m. newscast and you can watch them on KVUE's YouTube channel and on Roku and Fire TV.
We'll go back and look at the Yogurt Shop Murder in 1991, the mysterious Texas Governor's Mansion fire in 2008, the Bastrop wildfires in 2011, the bizarre story of the man who poisoned Austin’s legendary Treaty Oak many years ago and much more.
Other stories and topics being covered during KVUE's 50-year anniversary December special include:
- 50 years of Austin music
- 50 years of Texas politics
- The Austin bomber of 2018
- 50 years of the lighter side of Austin local news
- Austin in the 1970s
- Austin's explosive growth
