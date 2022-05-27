KVUE remembers the 1997 Jarrell tornado

JARRELL, Texas — On May 27, 1997, a massive F-5 tornado struck the rural town of Jarrell, Texas, killing 27 people. The storm showed no mercy, claiming the lives of men, women, children and livestock.
In the wake of the storm, residents were left with having to pick up the pieces, saying their final farewells to friends and neighbors all while the world was watching.
Now, 25 years later, KVUE is honoring those who lost their lives and the resiliency of the community.
Watch our full "Remembering Jarrell: 25 Years Later" special report below:
The following is a full list of the coverage you can find at KVUE.com/Jarrell:
- Former KVUE reporters remember covering the 1997 Jarrell tornado
- First responders reflect on recovery efforts during 1997 Jarrell tornado
- Three families killed in the 1997 Jarrell tornado are buried together in Georgetown
- Jarrell teachers look back on the day an F-5 tornado devastated the town
- The psychological impact of surviving a natural disaster
- 'It didn't seem real' | Man remembers capturing the 1997 Jarrell tornado on camera
- How Jarrell remembers the victims of the 1997 tornado
- 1997 Jarrell valedictorian reflects on life lessons from devastating tornado
- Rebuilding Jarrell: As the city's population swells, infrastructure demands increase
- After an F-5 tornado hit Jarrell in 1997, then-Gov. George W. Bush visited to survey the damage
- 1997 Jarrell tornado: Volunteers arrived in droves to clear debris, donate blood
- Jarrell wasn't the only community hit by a tornado in May 1997
- In 1997, Cedar Park was hit by a tornado from the same system that produced Jarrell's deadly storm
PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:
- 4 arrested after threat to Manor ISD schools; Georgetown ISD also investigating incidents
- 'I was hiding hard' | Fourth grader who survived Uvalde school shooting gives heartbreaking account of gunman's classroom assault
- Husband of Uvalde teacher killed in school shooting has died from heart attack, their family says
- She survived Uvalde, safe at early recess. Then she 'realized all the people I knew were dead now.’