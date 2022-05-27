KVUE remembers the 1997 Jarrell tornado

Twenty-five years after the devastating storm, KVUE is honoring those who lost their lives and the resiliency of the community.

JARRELL, Texas — On May 27, 1997, a massive F-5 tornado struck the rural town of Jarrell, Texas, killing 27 people. The storm showed no mercy, claiming the lives of men, women, children and livestock.

In the wake of the storm, residents were left with having to pick up the pieces, saying their final farewells to friends and neighbors all while the world was watching.

Watch our full "Remembering Jarrell: 25 Years Later" special report below:

