Georgia election indictment | Mark Meadows pushes to move Fulton County case to federal court, documents show

Mark Meadows once served as former President Donald Trump's chief of staff.

ATLANTA — After being indicted by a Fulton County grand jury, Mark Meadows -- the former chief of staff for former President Donald Trump -- wants to have the case moved to a federal court.

The grand jury indicted a total of 19 people, including Trump, Monday night for their alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election in the state. The indictment lists charges against Meadows for violation of the Georgia RICO Act and solicitation of violation of oath by a public officer.

A "notice of removal" from Tuesday filed in the U. S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia indicates the charges Meadows faces relate to the time period when he served as chief of staff for Trump.

"Defendant Meadows has defenses to the charges in this Georgia indictment that arise under federal law, including a federal immunity defense under the Supremacy Clause of the Federal Constitution," the court filing states.

In the documents, his attorneys also say Meadows plans to file a motion to have the indictment dismissed.

"Mr. Meadows respectfully asks that the Court promptly hold an evidentiary hearing and either dismiss the charges outright based on the Supremacy Clause, or at a minimum, grant removal and notify the state court so as to halt any further state-court proceedings against him," the documents state.