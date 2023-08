Georgia election indictment updates | Trump expected to turn himself in, swaps lawyer

The former president announced on his social media platform, Truth Social, that he would surrender himself on Thursday.

ATLANTA — As a Friday deadline approaches for Donald Trump and the other 18 co-defendants in the 2020 election RICO case to turn themselves in, the former president has made it known that he plans to make his way to Georgia.

Former President Donald Trump is expected to make history as he surrenders himself at the Fulton County Jail.

On Monday, Trump announced his plans to turn himself in for booking on Thursday this week, ahead of a Friday deadline at noon issued by DA Fani Willis.

The former president has posted a bond of $200,000, so he will only be booked and then released on Thursday. He will still have to follow special bond conditions as he awaits an arraignment and trial date with his co-defendants.

11Alive has a crew at the Fulton County Jail for updates on the scene, and below we'll be tracking news as it comes in throughout the day.

Thursday, August 24 Georgia Trump case updates | Trump expected to surrender

11:18

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan launches an inquiry into whether Fulton County DA Fani Willis coordinated with federal officials.

10:30 a.m.

Several other groups showed up both in support and against the former president on Thursday. For protesters at the jail, deputies have begun putting up barricades to keep people clear of the roadway.

8:30 a.m.

Trump has changed his legal team before his expected surrender on Thursday. Drew Findling, who led his defense in Georgia, will be replaced by Steven Sadow, a renowned Atlanta-based lawyer.

Protesters have also joined at the Fulton County jail rallying for the former president.

Wednesday, August 23 Georgia Trump case updates

5:52 p.m.

A federal judge has denied Meadows' motion to move his case to federal court. He must turn himself in, court records read.

Meadows has still not negotiated a consent bond.

5:34 p.m.

Former Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark's efforts to remove his case to federal court hit a roadblock Wednesday afternoon. In a signed order, Judge Steve C. Jones denied Clark's motion seeking an "Emergency Stay" -- effectively an immediate pause -- of Clark's obligations to comply with the Fulton County case proceedings. The decision comes just ahead of the noon Friday deadline for all named defendants to surrender to Fulton County authorities.

Clark was among three co-defendants requesting to have their cases in the Georgia 2020 election RICO case moved to federal court. In a Wednesday filing, Clark's request was denied.

5:27 p.m.

Fulton County DA Fani Willis has filed a motion opposing Meadows' "baseless" request to move his case to the federal level.

Willis asks the court to dismiss Meadows' emergency motion, citing that "the hardship facing the defendant is no different than any other criminal defendant charged with a crime," adding many of Meadows' co-defendants have already surrendered to Fulton County authorities.

4:24 p.m.

Sidney Powell and Jenna Ellis also turned themselves in and were booked at the Fulton County Jail, records show and the sheriff's office says.

4:18 p.m.

The 11Alive SkyTracker saw Rudy Giuliani leaving A Second Chance Bail Bonds on Glass Street.

4:05 p.m.

The Fulton County Sheriff's Office noted earlier that mug shots would be released at 4 p.m. daily, but it's unclear if Giuliani's will be coming today after they already sent out four - Giuliani not among them - a little after 3:30 p.m.

3:45 p.m.

Giuliani is currently speaking outside the Fulton County Jail.

3:17 p.m.

An additional look at Giuliani's booking record.

Rudy Giuliani has been booked, per Fulton jail records. #gapol pic.twitter.com/bYwv78mcZs — Nick Wooten (@ByNickEWoot) August 23, 2023

3:10 p.m.

NBC News' Blayne Alexander reports Rudy Giuliani has been booked.

BREAKING: Rudy Giuliani has been booked into the Fulton County jail, according to jail records. pic.twitter.com/CWBvLgMcwB — Blayne Alexander (@ReporterBlayne) August 23, 2023

3:10 p.m.

More from Giuliani's attorneys earlier.

Rudy Giuliani’s attorneys have left the courthouse. Giuliani is about to turn himself in at the jail. #gapol pic.twitter.com/VB5J6P9i39 — Nick Wooten (@ByNickEWoot) August 23, 2023

3:00 p.m.

We have word from our crew on scene that Giuliani has arrived at the Fulton County Jail.

2:54 p.m.

Here's a look at that bond order for Giuliani.

2:51 p.m.

Well, a correction is in order there. We'd been informed attorney Brian Tevis intended to make comments upon leaving the courthouse, but instead he went straight through to the parking lot without addressing reporters.

2:50 p.m.

Attorneys for Giuliani are now speaking outside the courthouse.

2:20 p.m.

Brian Tevis, the attorney for Rudy Giuliani, says his bond has been set at $150,000.

2:00 p.m.

Kenneth Chesebro has made a demand for speedy trial filing. Fairly standard thing to do for defendants in these cases (Young Thug's attorney in the YSL RICO case made at least two).

1:35 p.m.

We now have video from when Rudy Giuliani arrived in Atlanta on a private plane at DeKalb-Peachtree Airport.

1:20 p.m.

Reports around that attorneys for Rudy Giuliani have arrived at the Fulton County Courthouse.

Rudy Giuliani's attorneys --- Brian Tevis and John Esposito --- entered the Fulton Courthouse just a few minutes ago.



Rudy was not with them. No comments or anything else.#gapol — Nick Wooten (@ByNickEWoot) August 23, 2023

12:25 p.m.

More updates from the courthouse:

And just like that attorneys for former DOJ official Jeffrey Clark have entered the courthouse and are bound for the DA’s office.



He was Harry MacDougald and other woman. He wouldn’t tell me who he was and refused to answered questions. #gapol — Nick Wooten (@ByNickEWoot) August 23, 2023

12:00 p.m.

Another bond order issued, this one for ex-Coffee County election director Misty Hampton. Set at $10,000.

More on Hampton from the AP:

Misty Hampton was present in the county elections office on Jan. 7, 2021, when a computer forensics team copied software and data from the county’s election equipment. She also allowed two other men who had been active in efforts to question the 2020 election results to access the elections office later that month and to spend hours inside with the equipment.

11:45 a.m.

Watch coverage as we anticipated Rudy Giuliani at the Fulton County Courthouse.

11:30 a.m.

Associated Press also reporting that Giuliani will turn himself in today:

Rudy Giuliani is expected to be in Atlanta today to turn himself in at the Fulton County Jail on charges in last week's indictment alleging a wide-ranging conspiracy meant to keep then-President Donald Trump in power after his 2020 election loss. https://t.co/apPggDssxs — Kate Brumback (@katebrumback) August 23, 2023

11:17 a.m.

Rudy Giuliani is expected in Atlanta around this time.

Rudy Giuliani is expected to land any minute in Atlanta, and an attorney for Misty Hampton was spotted in the courthouse by one of the many reporters inside the courthouse. #gapol — Nick Wooten (@ByNickEWoot) August 23, 2023

10:27 a.m.

NBC News reporting Trump's plan is to surrender at Fulton County Jail in the evening time tomorrow:

NEW: Former President Trump will travel to ATL tomorrow afternoon and surrender at the Fulton Co. Jail tomorrow *night*, per source to @JesseRodriguez — Blayne Alexander (@ReporterBlayne) August 23, 2023

10:20 a.m.

Powell, author of the infamous "Kraken" lawsuits that challenged Trump's loss in several states, including Georgia, is also alleged to have been involved in planning and funding the breach of election systems data in Coffee County.

She faces seven charges in the RICO case: Violation of RICO, conspiracy to commit election fraud (two counts), conspiracy to commit computer theft, conspiracy to commit computer trespass, conspiracy to commit computer invasion of privacy and conspiracy to defraud the state.

10:15 a.m.

A consent order for a $100,000 bond has been issued for Sidney Powell, one of the lead Trump campaign lawyers associated with the post-2020 election lawsuits.

9:25 a.m.

Remember to follow our reporters at the courthouse!

Good morning again from the Fulton County Courthouse. Seven of the 19 defendants still haven’t negotiated bonds with the DA’s office, including folks like Mark Meadows and Rudy Giuliani.



Two attorneys just breezed passed me with DA security protection #gapol pic.twitter.com/GJVja0pmGq — Nick Wooten (@ByNickEWoot) August 23, 2023

8:50 a.m.

Kenneth Chesebro, charged by prosecutors for work on the coordination and execution of the "alternate" elector plan in Georgia, also turned himself in.

8:50 a.m.

Ray Smith, a Georgia attorney who charged for his alleged role in gathering witnesses to provide testimony before Georgia legislative subcommittee hearings held in December 2020 on alleged issues with the state’s election, turned himself in this morning. That makes five defendants.

7:55 a.m.

Shafer, pictured below, is the former Georgia GOP chairman who is charged for his alleged involvement in arranging the "alternate" electors slate at the state capitol in mid-December 2020, which sent illegitimate Electoral College votes for Trump to Congress and the National Archive. He has maintained this was a legitimate contingency in the event any of Trump's lawsuits at the time succeeded in reversing his loss in Georgia.

Of note with Shafer, as well, is that he is one of three people currently trying to move his case to federal court. Unlike the other two, he was not at the time, nor has ever been, a federal official. But he argues his charges stem "directly from his service as a Presidential Elector nominee acting under the authority of the Constitution and the Electoral Count Act... and at the direction of the President and other federal officers."

Georgia State Law professor Clark D. Cunningham highlighted that filing yesterday on CNN and the implications it places on Trump.

From end of CNN interview: "What Shafer filed today to get his case moved to federal court could be devastating for the former president. He explicitly places the entire responsibility for the fake electoral scheme squarely on Donald Trump." https://t.co/NAirSyVlLC — Clark D Cunningham (@ClarkGSULaw) August 22, 2023

He says, “I was acting at the direction of the President.” He does that because he's trying to get into federal court under a law that says even if you're not an officer of the United States, if you are acting under the officer's direction, you can get to federal court. — Clark D Cunningham (@ClarkGSULaw) August 22, 2023

"He is implicating Trump directly in the fake elector scheme. This seems to be a very important development in the case." Prof Cunningham @GeorgiaStateLaw thanks Jeff for the post. — Clark D Cunningham (@ClarkGSULaw) August 22, 2023

7:45 a.m.

David Shafer has posted his own mugshot to X.

5:40 a.m.

Jail documents show that David Shafer and Cathy Latham have been released, but authorities have not provided the terms and amount of the bond. The bond was previously set at $75,000.

2:35 a.m.

David Shafer and Cathy Latham surrendered to the Fulton County jail overnight Wednesday.

Despite efforts to move his case to federal court, the former Georgia Republican Party chairman turned himself in before the Friday deadline set by the district attorney.

Latham is an accused fake elector and former GOP Coffee County Party head.

Tuesday, August 22 updates

10:55 p.m.

Just before 11 p.m. Tuesday night, the Fulton County Sheriff's Office shared the booking photos for John Eastman and Scott Hall, the first two co-defendants to surrender to authorities in the sweeping Georgia election interference RICO case.

John Eastman

Eastman is an attorney who allegedly helped formulate the legal theory arguing that Trump could remain in power if then-Vice President Mike Pence overturned the results of the election.

Scott Hall

Hall, Atlanta area bail bondsman was indicted in the election RICO case for his connection to the alleged breach of election systems data in Coffee County in early 2021.

10:03 p.m.

Donald Trump's former attorney Rudy Giuliani will likely negotiate a bond agreement with the Fulton County District Attorney's Office Wednesday, according to reporting from CNN. Giuliani is anticipated to travel to Georgia himself.

6:26 p.m.

Fulton County DA Fani Willis responds to Meadows' request to push back the date for when he has to turn himself in. Read her email to Meadows' attorney below.

Fani Willis response:

6:20 p.m.

Mark Meadows' attorney, John Moran responded to 11Alive's Zach Merchant request for comment regarding his client asking the federal court in an emergency motion Tuesday to push back the date for when he has to give himself up in Fulton County. Moran responded, "No comment at this time."

4:32 p.m.

MARTA routes 1 and 26 will be rerouted on Thursday ahead of former President Trump's booking at the Fulton County Jail.

4:22 p.m.

Bond has been set for Robert Cheeley for $50,000. A Georgia lawyer, Robert Cheeley presented video clips to legislators of election workers at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta and alleged the workers were counting votes twice or sometimes three times. He spoke to the lawmakers after Giuliani.

4:14 p.m.

Bond has been set for Stephen Cliffgard Lee for $75,000. Prosecutors say Cliffgard Lee, a pastor, worked with others to try to pressure Georgia election worker Ruby Freeman and her mother after Trump and his allies falsely accused them of pulling fraudulent ballots from a suitcase during the vote count. Lee allegedly knocked on Freeman’s door, frightening her and causing her to call 911 three times, prosecutors said in a court filing last year.

3:30 p.m.

Mark Meadows is now seeking a federal order that would prevent his needing to come to Atlanta and surrender at the Fulton County Jail, similar to what Jeffrey Clark is seeking.

NEW: the legal team for Mark Meadows seeks emergency relief from federal judge to “protect Mr. Meadows from arrest” by Fulton County law enforcement.https://t.co/nfHF7id1pb — Anna Bower (@AnnaBower) August 22, 2023

3:15 p.m.

These folks just passed by me again, along with another attorney up front. They were being escorted by a DA's office employee. Not sure if they are sneaking out a back door or into another one of the DA's offices. #gapol https://t.co/qMi96XaQgo — Nick Wooten (@ByNickEWoot) August 22, 2023

2:40 p.m.

New consent orders for bond issued for Cathy Latham ($75,000), Jenna Ellis ($100,000) and Michael Roman ($50,000).

Jenna Ellis has a $100k consent bond in the Georgia 2020 election case.



Her Macon, GA, attorneys Franklin J. Hogue and Laura D. Hogue didn’t want to talk about it with me while leaving the Fulton County courthouse. #gapol pic.twitter.com/KXLIqzsbRz — Nick Wooten (@ByNickEWoot) August 22, 2023

2:28 p.m.

Chris Anulewicz and other attorneys representing Robert Cheeley just arrived. No comment.



Cheeley faces charges in the 2020 election case, primarily stemming from his role in the Trump elector scheme and the presentation of false fraud claims to state lawmakers. #gapol pic.twitter.com/Lz5J7EaJww — Nick Wooten (@ByNickEWoot) August 22, 2023

2:05 p.m.

CNN reporting that attorneys for Jenna Ellis, one of the Trump 2020 lawyers indicted in this case, have arrived at the DA's Office.

Attorneys for Jenna Ellis, who played a prominent role in Trump’s attempts to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia but has since lamented that he isn't covering their legal bills, have just arrived at Fani Willis's office. — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) August 22, 2023

2 p.m.

Jeffrey Clark, the former DOJ official who's trying to have his case moved to federal court, had asked for a 5 p.m. decision on his secondary request for a stay against Fulton County (basically, he wants his case paused, and to not have to come to Atlanta and be booked at Fulton County Jail, until a determination on his motion to move the case to federal court).

It doesn't appear he will get one though, as an order issued by the federal judge overseeing that issue, Steve Jones, has given DA Fani Willis until 3 p.m. tomorrow to submit her response to Clark's motion.

12:45 p.m.

We now have confirmation on a legal wrinkle that's been somewhat up in the air: The defendants with a pre-arranged consent bond in this case will not have a first appearance hearing, the first step in the Georgia legal process. The first time we expect to see them in court will be for an arraignment in Superior Court.

11:47 a.m.

"My legal team and I will vigorously contest every count of the indictment in which I have been named and also every count in which others are named, for which my knowledge of the relevant facts, law, and constitutional provisions may prove helpful"

Those were the works John Eastman gave to reporters outside the Fulton County Jail on Tuesday after turning himself in.

When subsequently asked by a reporter if he still believed the 2020 election was stolen, Eastman replied "absolutely...no question."

11:40 a.m.

Former Georgia Republican Party chairman David Shafer has entered into a consent order for a $75,000 bond. Shafer is charged for his alleged role in organizing the "alternate" elector scheme to submit illegitimate Electoral College votes on behalf of Trump despite his loss in Georgia.

Shafer and the 15 other would-be electors have largely maintained they were acting as a legitimate contingency in the event any of Trump's lawsuits to reverse his loss succeeded.

11:20 a.m.

11Alive's Nick Wooten caught Tom Bever, the attorney for Shawn Still, at the courthouse and was able to ask him a couple questions about the state senator's case.

Here’s a bit of what Tom Bever had to say about Shawn Still’s case and surrender to law enforcement. #gapol pic.twitter.com/xksxn8AWXS — Nick Wooten (@ByNickEWoot) August 22, 2023

10:55 a.m.

Shawn Still, the Georgia state senator who was among the 16 "alternate" electors, is the fifth to enter into a consent order for bond. His bond is set at $10,000.

Still was the finance chairman for the state GOP in 2020 and served as a Georgia delegate to the Republican National Convention that year. He was elected to the Georgia state Senate in November 2022 and represents a district in Atlanta’s suburbs.

His charges include violation of RICO, impersonating a public officer, forgery in the first degree (two counts), false statements and writings (two counts) and filing false documents.

10:25 a.m.

John Eastman is the second of the 19 co-defendants now to turn himself in, records show.

Eastman is an attorney who allegedly helped formulate the legal theory arguing that Trump could remain in power if then-Vice President Mike Pence overturned the results of the election during a joint session of Congress where electoral votes would be counted.

9:15 a.m.

Atlanta area bail bondsman Scott Hall, indicted in the election RICO case for his connection to the alleged breach of election systems data in Coffee County, in south Georgia in early 2021, is the first of the 19 co-defendants to have turned himself in at the Fulton County Jail, according to booking records.

Hall's bond was set at $10,000, according to court documents. He faces seven charges: One count of violation of Georgia RICO Act, and six counts of criminal conspiracy.

Also charged in the Coffee County scheme were Trump lawyer Sidney Powell, former county GOP chair Cathy Latham and former county elections supervisor Misty Hampton.

