We're in Brownsville this week, where hundreds of young immigrants are staying in holding facilities near the U.S. border.

Many children arrived at the border without their parents, while others were separated from their parents at the border.

Myself, along with reporter Rebecca Lopez and photojournalist Martin Doporto, will be providing updates here throughout the day.

Where are girls and toddlers staying?

One of the main questions being asked this week has been about the facilities where immigrant girls and toddlers are staying. Video was released from inside boys' facilities but we haven't yet seen the girls' and toddlers' facilities. We went to one of those facilities this afternoon in Combes, about 20 minutes north of Brownsville.

Catholic Diocese official says facility here in Combes, north of Brownsville, is housing girls, some of whom have had babies. Children here pray, “Please God, take me back to my parents,” she said. @rlopezwfaa @wfaa pic.twitter.com/cPyUTQ5bGf — Ryan Osborne (@RyanOsborneWFAA) June 19, 2018

The facility is a white two-story building with a small playground and fenced-off yard. It's run by the nonprofit Southwest Key Program, which has a federal contract to operate holding facilities for unaccompanied minors. Southwest Key also runs a large facility in Brownsville, where hundreds of immigrant boys are staying at a former Walmart.

Sophia De Los Santos with the Catholic Diocese said the Combes facility is housing girls, some of whom have had babies. The most recent influx of immigrant children started in May, De Los Santos said.

A deacon from the Catholic Diocese of Brownsville speaks outside a facility in nearby Combes, where young immigrant girls, some separated from their parents, are staying.

Benigno Palacios, a deacon with the Diocese, says it makes him sad after he delivers sermons to the immigrant children at the facilities. They run up to him, hoping for a hug.

"I know we are not allowed to hug them," Palacios said. "We can only talk to them. But they all come like they want – they must see me like their parent, and they all just want a hug."

We’re in Brownsville this week, where some immigrant children have been separated from their families. We’ve seen the facilities where immigrant boys are staying. Now, we’re heading to see where girls and younger children are staying. Here’s an update from @rlopezwfaa: pic.twitter.com/9L9iDZ4zQd — Ryan Osborne (@RyanOsborneWFAA) June 19, 2018

Lay of the land

For those unfamiliar with the border area, we flew into Brownsville, which is just across the Rio Grande River from Matamoros, Mexico, in the far southern point of Texas. The large immigrant boys facility is here. But there's also the girls facility in Combes, about 20 miles northwest of Brownsville in the Harlingen area.

Further west, about an hour from Brownsville, is McAllen, where we stopped by a Catholic Charities shelter on Monday night. McAllen is also just north of the border, across from Reynosa, Mexico.

It’s a downpour in Harlingen. @rlopezwfaa and @mdoporto2 live at 5 w/latest on what we’ve learned about the immigrant children at facilities along the border. @wfaa pic.twitter.com/08KMXAp70A — Ryan Osborne (@RyanOsborneWFAA) June 19, 2018

A facility in Combes, Texas, north of Brownsville, where unaccompanied immigrant girls, including babies, are staying.

Some families stayed together

After arriving in Brownsville about 5 p.m. Monday, we went to a Catholic Charities shelter in McAllen, about an hour away. A few dozen families were inside, mostly parents and younger children.

Many of the parents inside were detained at the border but later released with an ankle monitor, giving them the chance to stay with their children, said Sister Norma Pimental, who runs the shelter.

We spoke with a man named Nelson Lara, 22, from the Honduras. He was at the shelter with his one-year-old daughter. They arrived at the border on Saturday, and Lara was detained and given an ankle monitor. But he was happy to be able to stay with his daughter.

"If they took her away, that would be bad because she would be left without parents," Lara said. "That's a lot of pain. They should not take someone's children. They need us, and we love our children. We feel them right in our hearts."

Lara said he came to the U.S. for work because "you can't even make enough money for food" in his home country.

Nelson Lara, who arrived at the Texas border from Honduras on Saturday, gives water to his one-year-old daughter at a Catholic Charities shelter in McAllen, Texas.

WFAA

Former Walmart now a holding facility

As we mentioned, a former Walmart building in Brownsville is housing hundreds of immigrant boys, ages 10-17. Most of the boys there arrived at the border unaccompanied, while a smaller group – about 10 percent – are there because they were separated from their family at the border, Southwest Key officials told the Washington Post.

The former Walmart facility, called "Casa Padre," is unique for a couple reasons – namely, it used to be a Walmart, and it still looks like a supercenter. But it's also just off a busy intersection, sharing a parking lot with a gas station and a strip mall.

The Southwest Key facility in Combes is more isolated, and the holding facility outside of El Paso, in Tornillo, also appears to be more isolated.

The former Walmart that is now a holding facility for unaccompanied immigrant children in Brownsville, Texas.

