Gov. Abbott shares video of trees being bulldozed at border

The Texas governor tweeted video of trees being bulldozed on Monday, two days ahead of former President Donald Trump's scheduled tour of the border.

SAN ANTONIO — The video above is about Vice President Kamala Harris' recent visit to the border.

Just two days ahead of former President Donald Trump's planned visit to the U.S.-Mexico border, Texas Governor Greg Abbott took to Twitter to say, "Building the border barrier has begun." Abbott shared video of trees being bulldozed as part of his update.

"The 1st step is to get easements on land. The 2nd step is to clear the land for the building process. That is what is happening here," Abbott wrote. "The Texas Facilities Commission is working to hire a program manager to oversee the entire process.

The tweet had more than 14,000 views within the first hour of it being posted.

Building the border barrier has begun.



The 1st step is to get easements on land.



The 2nd step is to clear the land for the building process.



That is what is happening here.



The Texas Facilities Commission is working to hire a program manager to oversee the entire process. pic.twitter.com/n9JUN0CymL — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) June 28, 2021

Last week, Abbott's office released a plan for President Trump's visit to the Rio Grande Valley, which is set for June 30. A border security briefing will be held at 11:30 a.m. in Weslaco. The former president will also be taken on a tour of the unfinished border wall sections.

The announcement of his visit came after Abbott announced Texas would build its own border wall earlier this month. Abbott said he planned to allocated $250M to pay for a project manager and negotiations with property owners on the border.

Trump said he hopes his visit will show those working for ICE and Border Patrol that they are supported.