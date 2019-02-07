AUSTIN, Texas — As part of a national protest, a group of area leaders and activists rallied in Austin Tuesday against the migrant child facilities near the Texas border.

Across the nation, protesters spent the day assembling outside of congressional district offices to "call on members of Congress to close the camps, refuse to authorize any more funding for family detention and deportation, and visit detention camps to bear witness to the atrocities being committed," according to a press release from the MoveOn.org Civic Action.

Texas participated in the "#ClosetheCamps" rally at 11:30 a.m. at the Republic Square Park in front of Sen. John Cornyn's office.

The protests came following reports of migrant children being held in Texas without proper food, water or medical attention.

