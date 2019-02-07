AUSTIN, Texas — As part of a national protest, a group of area leaders and activists rallied in Austin Tuesday against the migrant child facilities near the Texas border.

Across the nation, protesters spent the day assembling outside of congressional district offices to "call on members of Congress to close the camps, refuse to authorize any more funding for family detention and deportation, and visit detention camps to bear witness to the atrocities being committed," according to a press release from the MoveOn.org Civic Action.

Texas participated in the "#ClosetheCamps" rally at noon at the Republic Square Park, next to Sen. John Cornyn's office.

The protests came following reports of migrant children being held in Texas without proper food, water or medical attention.

Among those protesting Tuesday in Austin was mother Sarah Beck.

"It will make me tear up if I start thinking about that happening to me and my daughter," she said.

Larry Seman, among those at Republic Square, said he thinks the country is in trouble, given the treatment of immigrants.

"I think we're engaging in cruel and unusual punishment for kids and families who are trying to seek the American dream," said Seman.

Monday, President Donald Trump signed a $4.6 billion emergency aid package to improve conditions at border facilities.

