AUSTIN, Texas — Some Central Texans will spend the Fourth of July holiday marching against some government policies.

A group plans to meet at the Texas Capitol Thursday to rally against several detention centers for immigrant children. The rally will take place from 10 a.m. to noon.

Organizers said they are upset about the living conditions, claiming the Trump administration is dehumanizing the children.

“We are angry, sick and appalled at this administration's horrendous use of detention centers," said the organizers. "Reports coming out of the camps cite malnourished, grief-stricken, filthy children. They are packed in cages, sleep on concrete, cover up with foil blankets, and there have been reports of sexual abuse by guards.”

The "kid-friendly" rally will then march to the governor's mansion. They are expected to hold a memorial for those who have died at the border there.

Organizers said they will be accepting donations at the rally to support Girasol, which a social l work organization that takes food, blankets, toys, and clothes to the border to help needy immigrant families.

