EL PASO COUNTY, Texas -- Austin Mayor Steve Adler and the city council members who tagged along with him to visit a shelter near the border were denied access Thursday morning, along with more than a dozen mayors and supporters.

The U.S. Conference of Mayors invited Adler and about 15 other mayors from some of the biggest cities across the country to visit the temporary shelter for unaccompanied minors in Tornillo, which is about 40 minutes east of El Paso.

The visit was planned days before President Donald Trump signed an executive order, reversing a policy that separated some parents and children at the border.

More images of today’s gathering of @usmayors in #Tornillo to demand reunification of children and families as a result of the administrations zero-tolerance police #MayorsStand4All #KeepFamiliesTogether pic.twitter.com/OELWUtjGCi — Mayor Adler (@MayorAdler) June 21, 2018

The mayors held a press conference Thursday morning outside the Tornillo Port of Entry, which houses the shelter, to protest the separation of families and to call for better immigration reform.

"This is about the children. The reason we are here today is about the children," Adler told the crowd of supporters and international media.

Sending a message about unity and the power of the people was also their goal.

"When communities stand up and say there's something that's happening, and that feels wrong, it doesn't feel just, it doesn't feel American, that those voices have power," Adler said.

Adler told KVUE President Trump's executive order leaves much to be desired, a sentiment many of the mayors in attendance shared.

"There are still so many unanswered questions. But when the communities stand up, they can cause change, and that's why we're here," he said.

Following the press conference, the mayors and supporters walked toward the gated entrance of the Tornillo Point of Entry. An officer denied them access. However, Adler told KVUE on Wednesday it was very unlikely they would be let in because of paperwork that was still pending approval.

Council member Greg Casar, one of the eight council members who joined Adler on this trip, kept asking the officer why they were being denied entry.

"I came here to see if I could check up on the children. These kids are our kids," he said. "I don't see how you can see these tent cities here in the desert and not have your heart break. It makes no sense to me."

