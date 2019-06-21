AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced Friday afternoon during a press conference that he's sending 1,000 National Guard troops to the border.

Abbott held the conference alongside Lt. Governor Dan Patrick and Speaker Dennis Bonnen.

The troops will provide assistance at temporary holding facilities, at ports of entry and will assist the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and Customs and Border Patrol (CBP). The National Guard troops will be sent to the border starting Friday.

According to the governor, more than 45,000 people from 52 countries have been apprehended illegally crossing the Texas border in the past three weeks.

"This effort is focused on reducing the humanitarian crisis at our border on increasing border protection security for our communities and on expediting trade between the United States and Mexico," said the governor.

DHS will establish holding facilities in the Rio Grande Valley and El Paso for single adults entering the country illegally.

"With the deployment of these troops, we are taking action to confront the crisis at the border and keep potentially dangerous criminals and illegal activity out of our communities. By working together with our federal partners, we will continue to pursue a strong and comprehensive strategy to secure our border," said Abbott. "The crisis at our southern border is unlike anything we’ve witnessed before and has put an enormous strain on the existing resources we have in place."

The federal government will pay for the cost of this "short-term" mission, Abbott added.

During the conference, Abbott put the blame of the border crisis on Congress.

"All of these actions are necessary because Congress has failed to do its job," he said. "They talk about a humanitarian crisis and about reforming an immigration system all the while refusing to pass laws to fix the problem."

These troops are in addition to the National Guard troops that are already at the border.

