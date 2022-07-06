KVUE to air ABC News 'Guns in America' series

Reports can be seen on "Good Morning America," "World News Tonight with David Muir," "Nightline," "This Week with George Stephanopoulos" and other programs.

ABC News is launching a daily series called "Guns in America" that will dedicate resources across the country to provide in-depth coverage of gun issues affecting the U.S.

"As gun violence continues to soar and the ongoing debate intensifies, ABC News is committed to reporting the facts and exploring the topics related to ongoing gun issues, including the rise in mass shootings and youth firearm suicides, gun purchasing laws, mental health, proposed legislation and the debates in Congress, other countries' solutions to gun problems and more," the network said in a release.

The network said it will also have a continued presence in Uvalde, Texas, for the next year in the wake of the deadly mass shooting at Robb Elementary School on May 24. "Uvalde: 365," led by the ABC News investigative unit, will focus on how acts of violence affect a community long after the headlines fade. A team of correspondents and producers from across the news division will stay in Uvalde to provide ongoing coverage as the investigation continues and the community tries to heal.

ABC News said to launch the new commitment, "Guns in America" will feature full-day coverage and reporting across all programs and platforms on Tuesday, June 7. That coverage will include a report and in-depth look at the AR-15 style rifle, the legal age debate for owning it and where negotiations stand on federal gun legislation, all on "World News Tonight with David Muir"; conversations with teachers across the country on "Nightline"; and much more.

