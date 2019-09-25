AUSTIN, Texas — The huge fire that destroyed two apartment complexes last week forced 26 people out of their homes. The American Red Cross is helping them get back on their feet.

"When we were called, to the fire last week, to date, we’ve assisted 22 residents who are affected by the fire," said Veronica Ramirez, the American Red Cross regional communications manager. "That includes providing financial assistance, working with the apartment complex to make sure all of them have housing secured, if any of them have lost medical prescriptions.”

The fire started at a South Austin construction site near Bannister Lane and South First Street. As of Wednesday, the construction site is filled with rubble and charred wood.

The fire also destroyed two apartment complexes, several cars, and killed many pets.

The Red Cross has been handing out cash to those displaced by the fire.

“It just takes that burden of other things to do on their list when they’re dealing with losing everything,” said Ramirez.

Ramirez said they help victims get clothes, toothbrushes, anything they need and everyone has a roof over their heads.

RELATED:

All residents accounted for in South Austin fire, damages estimated at $2M

After seeing 'inferno,' man jumps off Austin apartment balcony to get to safety

“The benefits when you’re dealing with a location of that size is that a lot of these apartment complexes have open units on their property and with those open units, they can then re-house and re-place residents who lost their homes in those units,” said Ramirez.

Austin Fire is still trying to figure out why the fire started. The Red Cross has responded to 11 house fires this month.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Professor Matthew McConaughey's UT salary revealed

VERIFY: Army memo warns of shooting threat at movie theater

Police identify suspect accused of shooting 18-year-old woman near Texas State