SAN ANTONIO — Six Flags Entertainment Corporation has announced that visitors will be required to pre-register when the parks reopen.

According to a press release sent Wednesday afternoon, the new guest reservation system will allow parks to manage daily attendance levels and avoid overcrowding in accordance with the CDC's recommendations on social distancing.

All guests will be required to make a reservation for a specific date on this website.

It is important to note that the reservation process is not currently enabled. The system will be activated when specific park reopening dates are confirmed.

The process will reportedly take no more than 7 minutes and will require visitors to acknowledge Six Flags' understanding of their health policy.

Visitors without advance reservations will not be allowed to enter.

Of the new system, Six Flags President and CEO Mike Spanos said, “We are excited about reopening our parks and getting back to the business of fun; however, we want to do so in the safest possible manner."

"By having guests pre-register before they visit, we can plan ahead with proper staffing and sanitization measures, including ensuring that guests and team members maintain safe social distancing throughout the day.”