SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for Antonio Espinoza, 73, who police say has a cognitive impairment.

Espinoza was last seen around 3:30 p.m. Sunday at the Bexar County Jail at 200 North Comal Street, last seen leaving the location on foot.

Police said he was wearing a blue and white long sleeve shirt, blue jeans and black athletic shoes.

Law enforcement officials believe this senior citizen's disappearance poses a threat to his own health and safety.

If you have any information regarding this missing senior citizen, contact the San Antonio Police Department at (210) 207-7660.

Official documents show Espinoza was released from the jail after a Driving While Intoxicated charge.

RELATED: Bodies found in shallow grave on Padre Island identified, sheriff says

RELATED: 21-year-old Clark Atlanta University senior reported missing