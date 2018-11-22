SAN JACINTO COUNTY, Texas — Relatives of an elderly Texas couple are frantic after they never made it to Weatherford for Thanksgiving.

A statewide silver alert has been issued for David McMillan, 83, and Nell McMillan, 76.

They left their San Jacinto County home near Cleveland Wednesday morning between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. and haven’t been seen since.

David McMillan has Alzheimer’s disease and his wife is a cancer patient.

They were last seen driving a maroon, 2014 Dodge Ram 2500 with TX license plate HMC3709. The truck has a black brush guard on the front and a lifted body.

According to family members, their most likely route should have been through San Jacinto County to Walker County, then I-45 North to the Dallas area.

Anyone having information on this couple is requested to contact their local law enforcement agency or the San Jacinto County Sheriff’s Office at 936-653-4367.

