FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 75-year-old man.

Authorities issued a Silver Alert on Saturday for Johnny Lee Turner who has dementia, police say.

He was last seen around 6 p.m. Friday near the 2000 block of Ash Crescent Street.

Turner is described as being 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighing 115 pounds, and has gray hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing black slacks, a blue hooded jacket and green and black shoes, police say.

Turner was seen driving a 2005 blue GMC Sierra pickup truck with license plate DHV-6091, officials say.

Anyone with information on Turner’s whereabouts is asked to call Fort Worth police at 817-392-4222.

