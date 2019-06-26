SAN ANTONIO — The Comal County Sheriff’s Office is looking for an 86-year-old man believed to be in danger.

A Silver Alert went into effect for James Butler, who was last seen Tuesday morning in New Braunfels.

Authorities say he was driving a black Ford F-250 with the license plate number of BN24242. They say he was wearing a blue shirt, khaki shorts, and gray tennis shoes. He also has cognitive impairment and hearing problems.

Authorities also believe he is suicidal and may have a gun. If you see him, call the Comal County Sheriff’s Office at 830-620-3400.