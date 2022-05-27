Silver Alert issued for Austin man last seen in Manor

Charles Lee Younger was last seen in the 10000 block of U.S. Hwy 290 in Manor, Texas.

The Austin Police Department issued a Silver Alert for Charles Lee You, 73, who is diagnosed with cognitive impairment.

Younger was last seen at 7:30 a.m. on May 27 in the 10000 block of U.S. Highway 290 in Manor, Texas. In the alert, it is mentioned that he is believed to be on foot.

Younger is described as a Black male, standing at 6-foot 4-inches and weighing 200 pounds. He has black and gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black beanie cap, gray T-shirt and green camo pants.

Officials say that Younger's disappearance poses a credible threat to their own safety and health.

If you have any information regarding this missing senior citizen, contact the Austin Police Department at 512-974-5250.

KVUE on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube