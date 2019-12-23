HOUSTON — Shoppers were terrified Sunday after a smash and grab at Memorial City Mall.

The Houston Police Department said officers responded to reports of shots fired at the Macy's around 9:20 p.m.

According to reports, shoppers were seen running and hiding in bathrooms and behind counters during the incident. Police said the suspects smashed a glass jewelry display case.

Officers searched the mall and surrounding area, but the suspects got away.

It's not clear what was stolen or what exactly happened inside the store.

A witness said he hid in a dark room and laid on the floor during the incident.

He said it was a scary situation.

Another witness said she saw a man with a gun inside the store.

