SAN ANTONIO — Shots fired on a highway went through the window of a charter bus and hit a 60-year-old woman, San Antonio Police said.

The incident took place around 2:45 a.m. Sunday along 7900 I-35 South near South Park Mall.

Police said the bus was going to Dallas when one bullet hit the woman in the head. The driver of the bus pulled over on the frontage road at Zarzamora to get help.

The woman was taken to University Hospital in serious condition. No other injuries or arrests were reported.