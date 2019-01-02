AUSTIN, Texas — The New England Patriots are in the BOWL, again!!

It will be the 9th Super Bowl appearance for Bill Belichick and Tom Brady as head coach and quarterback of the New England Patriots.

The Patriots are 2.5 point favorites to beat the L.A. Rams in Super Bowl LIII.

Point spreads are boring, but the real action which adds another layer of interest to the big game are the prop bets.

Prop bets are essentially betting on events before, during and after the game which have absolutely no affect on the game in Atlanta.

I selected seven of the top prop bets, which thousands upon thousands of folks are currently making wagers on in Vegas and online.

I don't encourage gambling, but the following will add some fun to your Super Bowl Sunday.

Who wins the coin toss?

Heads or tails. It's essentially 50/50, right?

That's an elementary level prop bet.

Los Angeles Rams coach, Sean McVay is only 33-years-old.

Another prop bet is, how many times will the broadcast team mention Sean McVay's age during the game?

The over/under is five times.

The National Anthem is always a favorite.

R&B legend, Gladys Knight has the honors of singing the Star Spangled Banner prior to the game.

Another prop bet is, how long will it take to finish the Start Spangled Banner?

105 seconds is the over/under. The average time required in recent Super Bowls is nearly two minutes.

I think you're safe taking the over on this one.

Twitter will experience a ton of traffic during the Super Bowl.

One prop bet is how many times will President Trump press tweet during the game?

I'll say six tweets by the leader of the free world.

There's actually a prop bet about whether or not our president will serve fast food or a catered meal to the Super Bowl champions at the White House.

How many times will the broadcast show NFL Commissioner, Roger Goodell.

Better yet, will Goodell's face be seen when referencing the blown pass interference call in the NFC Championship game in New Orleans?

You can bet on that, no pun intended.

My personal favorite, what color of liquid will be tossed on the winning coach?

Purple, orange, or clear?

Yellow appears to be a safe color, it has the highest odds.

Finally, will the Chick-fil-A inside of the Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta go against their policy of not opening on Sunday?

No prop bet there, Chick-fil-A told Sports Illustrated their restaurant in section 123 will not be open on Sunday.

Enjoy your weekend and the game. Tweet me some pics from your Super Bowl party and of course any other interesting Super Bowl prop bets you can think of and would like to share with me.

