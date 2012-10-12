Shawn Clynch is a sports reporter and anchor at KVUE in Austin, Texas.

Shawn started working at KVUE in November of 2012. He is a hometown guy, an Austinite. He's a proud graduate of L.C. Anderson High School.

Shawn's path home began in Nacogdoches, Texas, where he attended and graduated from Stephen F. Austin State University. Yep, he's a devoted and proud Lumberjack. "AXE 'EM 'JACKS!"

After his time at SFA, he began his career at the NBC affiliate in San Angelo, Texas, as a news reporter/weekend sports anchor. Afterwards, Shawn spent the next seven years back in East Texas at the ABC affiliate, KTRE, where he worked alongside KVUE's Bryan Mays, then was promoted to sports director.

In 2007, he moved to Oklahoma City where he was a sports reporter/anchor for the FOX affiliate, KOKH. Shawn loved his time there, but not the tornadoes and blizzards. However, was an OKC Thunder fan for life.

This is a dream come true for Shawn and he's so grateful to be back home, working for his dream station -- KVUE. Shawn often refers to Austin as "God's country."

Shawn's interests in his off-time are too lengthy. All he will say is he loves life and everything Austin offers, not to mention, it's a blessing to him to be able to cover the Longhorns.

