AUSTIN, Texas — As the Democrats vying to run against U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R) ramp up their campaigns, State Senator Royce West (D-Dallas) announced Monday he has the backing of several Austin-area Democratic lawmakers.

State Sen. Kirk Watson, State Reps. Celia Israel and Sheryl Cole, along with Travis County Commissioner Jeff Travillion and several community leaders, gathered Monday to announce their endorsement of West. West has also gained the endorsement of State Reps. Eddie Rodriguez and Gina Hinojosa.

Sen. West said his 26-years of serving in the Texas Legislature is a testament to where he stands on the issues and how he will vote in Washington, adding he will work to represent all Texans.

"I recognize that there are good ideas on both sides of the aisle. I recognize also that you've got to have a coming together of both sides in order to get the best and brightest ideas and then work towards making certain those become the law," said West.

West isn't the only Democrat wanting to face off with Sen. Cornyn in November 2020. There are seven candidates, including former Congressman Chris Bell, Houston City Councilwoman Amanda Edwards, veteran MJ Hegar, environmental justice advocate Sema Hernandez, principal investment advisor Adrian Ocegueda and civil and community rights advocate Cristina Tzintzun Ramirez.

