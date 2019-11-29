DALLAS — A Dallas woman, visiting Belize on a cruise ship vacation, was killed instantly in a single-car traffic accident in Belize City, according to local police.

Carolyn Gillis, 77, was thrown through the windshield of a red Ford Freestyle van on Thursday afternoon when the driver of the vehicle lost control and flipped it several times. A local media report said she was not wearing a seatbelt.

The crash happened about 3:45 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day on the Phillip Goldson Highway near Carmelita, Belize, police said. That’s in northern Belize near the town of Orange Walk.

Single vehicle crash near Carmelita, Belize killed Carolyn Gillis, 77, from Dallas.

The Reporter / Belize

Gillis was traveling in Belize with six family members on a cruise ship shore excursion when the crash happened, her pastor told WFAA.

Royal Carribean told WFAA, the family were guests on the Liberty of the Seas Ship.

Paramedics took Gillis' family to the Northern Regional Hospital.

Her husband, John Milton Gillis, 79, a Dallas attorney, suffered a cut to his right ear, an abrasion to his left hand and bruises to right arm, according to the police report.

Their son, John Milton Gillis, Jr., 45 and from Austin, suffered an abrasion to his left arm. His wife, Lynette, 43, got an abrasion on the right side of her back, and cuts to her lower left knee.

Carolyn Gillis, 77, was killed in a vehicle crash in northern Belize

Family photo

Their twin daughters complained of pain to their necks and head and their 13-year-old son had an abrasion to his right ankle and both knees.

The driver, Henry W. Gillett, reportedly said his vehicle flipped after a tire blowout.

Local police obtained a urine sample and served him with a “Notice of Intended Prosecution,” according to the police report.

More on WFAA: