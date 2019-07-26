SUMTER, S.C. — Travis Kinley went viral after posting a video of himself singing with his three-year-old pet donkey Nathan.

"I got him from about the North Carolina, South Carolina line," Kinley said. "He was causing some trouble at someone else's house and I just picked him up for $100 bucks, he seemed alright with me."

Since then their relationship has blossomed.

"You can always tell he's a thinking animal," Kinley said. "He's just playful, that's just in his nature."

This week, he decided to sing a song from The Lion King with Nathan and his pet horses, after friends jokingly requested it.

"So, I got in the pasture, I gather all horses.... I start singing and Nathan starts to bray behind me, and I'm kind of blown away because we never do this together; we never sing together," Kinley said. "He keeps going, so I keep going, and all of a sudden I just kind of break down laughing at the end."

Kinley's Facebook post has been shared over 21,000 times and has over 7,000 reactions.

He said one of his horses was not impressed with the show, but he's happy to be able to share this new bonding experience with his pet donkey Nathan.