Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed Senate Bill 1978, commonly referred to as the "Save Chick-Fil-A bill," into law on Monday.

The bill originally came up after the San Sntonio City Council blocked Chick-Fil-A from opening a location in the airport due to reported donations to organizations that protest gay marriage and other LGBTQ issues.

Governor Abbott had hinted before that he would sign the bill if it landed on his desk.

Those who supported the bill said it is about religious freedom, but those that opposed the bill argued it is an attack on LGBTQ Texans that could lead to unintended consequences – even impacting appointed positions.

The new law will go into effect on September 1, 2019.

