WASHINGTON -- Sasha Obama graduated from Sidwell Friends School in Washington, D.C., on Sunday. Barack Obama and Michelle Obama attended the special ceremony along with their daughter, Malia.

After graduation, Sasha's school posted a picture of her graduating class on Instagram. Sasha is standing fourth from the left, in the second row from the back.

The post featured a quote from Sidwell Friends School's commencement speaker, Sheila Johnson:

“Life has never been about you or about me. Life and all that matters within it has always been about us.”

Sasha, who turned 18 on Monday, will be attending the University of Michigan in the fall. And Malia, who turns 21 on July 4, will be starting her third year at Harvard in the fall.