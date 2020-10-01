SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Zoo says they are preparing to send staff to Australia to assist in the rescue and care for animals affected by the wildfires ravaging the country.

Earlier this month, the Zoo announced it was offering whatever assistance it can to its zoological peers in Australia amid the wildfires

According to a press release sent at that time, the San Antonio Zoo had offered to send veterinarians and/or Animal Care Specialists to Australia "to assist with the efforts of Australian zoological facilities helping animals affected by wildfires."

Estimates indicate that 1.25 billion animals were killed in the bushfires.

Additionally, the zoo has promised to match the first $5,000 donated to the San Antonio Zoo's Australia Wildlife Fund.

Any donations to the fund will help provide the critical staff and supplies needed for rescue, recovery or care of animals injured or orphaned in the fires.

More information on the San Antonio Zoo's Australia Wildlife Fund can be found here.